Russia’s Putin visits Syria to meet Assad, a key Iran ally

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited Syria to meet President Bashar Assad, a key Iranian ally. Syrian media and a Kremlin spokesman announced Tuesday’s visit.
It’s Putin’s second to the war-torn country where his troops have been fighting alongside government forces since 2015. The trip comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, following the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. airstrike in neighboring Iraq.
The general’s death has sparked calls in Iran for revenge. American troops are based in eastern Syria, making the country a potential site of conflict with Iran.
