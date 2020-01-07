Russia’s Putin visits Syria to meet Assad, a key Iran ally

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the State Council meeting on the agricultural policy at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited Syria to meet President Bashar Assad, a key Iranian ally. Syrian media and a Kremlin spokesman announced Tuesday’s visit.

It’s Putin’s second to the war-torn country where his troops have been fighting alongside government forces since 2015. The trip comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, following the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. airstrike in neighboring Iraq.

The general’s death has sparked calls in Iran for revenge. American troops are based in eastern Syria, making the country a potential site of conflict with Iran.

