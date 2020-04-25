Russian cargo ship docks with space station

The International Space Station has hosted 170 long-duration missions — with the majority in the five- to seven-month range. Credit: NASA Facebook Page

MOSCOW (Associated Press) — An unmanned Russian cargo capsule has docked with the International Space Station, bringing more than two tons of supplies to the three-person crew.

The Progress spacecraft docked Saturday morning, about 3 1/2 hours after blasting off from Russia’s Baikonur launch complex in Kazakhstan.

The ship carried fuel, water, food, medicine and other supplies.

There are three astronauts aboard the space station: Russia’s Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner and Chris Cassidy of the United States.

