Russia claims it foiled a Ukrainian assassination attempt using drones against President Vladimir Putin, denouncing the alleged attack as a ‘’terrorist’’ act and promising retaliation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied it, saying, “We don’t attack Putin or Moscow.” Ukraine denied any involvement, saying Moscow could use it for further escalation of the war. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying Putin wasn’t in the Kremlin at the time of the nighttime attack.

There was no independent verification of the reported attack, which Russia authorities said occurred overnight but presented no evidence to support it. Nor did officials say why it took more than 12 hours to report. If true, the alleged attack is a significant escalation in the 14-month conflict.