Ruled out: Australia deports Djokovic for being unvaccinated

FILE – Defending men’s champion Serbia’s Novak Djokovic practices on Rod Laver Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 12, 2022. Djokovic’s hopes of playing at the Australian Open were set back Sunday after a court dismissed the top-ranked tennis star’s appeal against a deportation order. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

A masked Djokovic was photographed in a Melbourne airport lounge Sunday with two government officials in black uniforms before he left for Dubai. It’s not clear where he will go from there. Among the possibilities are Spain, Monaco or his native Serbia.

The No. 1-ranked tennis star has spent the past 10 days at the center of a dizzying drama over his vaccination status that struck a chord in Australia as it sees a surge in coronavirus cases and has polarized opinion worldwide.