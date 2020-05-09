Roy Horn of Siegfriend & Roy dies from the coronavirus

LAS VEGAS, NV (Associated Press) — Magician Roy Horn of the famed Las Vegas act Siegfried & Roy has died of complications from the coronavirus. He was 75.

Publicist Dave Kirvin said in a statement that Horn died Friday in a Las Vegas hospital.

He was critically injured in 2003 by one of the act’s white tigers.

Siegfried & Roy were an institution in Las Vegas, where their magic and artistry consistently attracted sellout crowds. The pair performed six shows a week, 44 weeks per year. Horn was a native of Germany.

