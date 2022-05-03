SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Roe v. Wade, which guarantees abortion rights across the country, appears to be on the verge of being overturned. This comes after Politico published a draft opinion from February, that could reverse the 1973 landmark decision. KELOLAND’s Tom Hanson spoke with South Dakota Right to Life and Planned Parenthood about the draft opinion.

It appears both sides on this issue were scrambling today, trying to figure out what to do next. There were a lot of last minute meetings as the leaked opinion came as a surprise.

“Of course, we are furious at the possibility that abortion could become illegal in this country,” said Sarah Stoesz President of planned Parenthood North Central States.

Planned Parenthood’s regional president in Minneapolis says it has been preparing for this possibility for some time and she fears the impact will be unfair.

“It is important to underscore that an abortion ban is not an abortion ban for all people it is only an abortion ban for those who lack the means to travel to a state where abortion is safe and accessible and that is one of the true moral outrages of this situation,” said Stoesz

I spoke with the executive director of South Dakota right to life Dale Bartcher on the phone. He said he wanted to wait to comment in person but sent this statement on behalf of the organization.

It says quote “Roe vs. Wade is among the worst court decisions ever authored, and it’s way beyond time that the U.S. Supreme Court reverse that terrible decision.”

It goes on to say that if Roe is ended, South Dakota will be able to ensure that the life of every unborn child is protected. Bartcher also writes they will wait for the Court’s official opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson.

While abortion would become illegal in South Dakota because of a trigger law, it will still be allowed in Minnesota. Dr. Sarah Traxler travels from Minneapolis to Sioux Falls to perform abortions. She says they are working on ways to help people travel from states with a ban to unrestricted states.

“We are all hurting a little bit today it’s really difficult to imagine our bodily autonomy being taken away from us and as an abortion provided and just as a medical provider in general it’s devastating to consider this breach of basic health care,” said Dr. Sarah Traxler.

For now, both sides are waiting for an official decision from the U.S. Supreme Court.