Replica B-52 installed in Magic City Discovery Center in military honor

The Magic City Discovery Center in Minot marked another milestone in its construction timeline.

What you see now is the skeleton of a replica B-52 being lifted to the top of the 37-foot-tall Magic Climber.

This is the first of three installation phases for the iconic Magic Climber. Work on the inside of the tower will take place over the course of the winter.

The last phase will be the installation of more than 150 interactive exhibits.

“It’s exciting and it just shows the support for the military, It’s a B-52. We probably won’t be in this location without the support of the department of defense,” said Executive Director Wendy Keller.

The Magic City Discovery Center, which is scheduled to open in November of next year, will be a year-round indoor fun and learning center for kids.