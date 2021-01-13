Rep. Dusty Johnson votes against impeachment of President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — A historic day in the nation’s Capitol as President Donald Trump has become the first American president to be impeached twice.

The vote in the U.S. House comes exactly one week after a violent mob of his supporters invaded the U.S. Capitol.

Wednesday afternoon, the House voted 232 to 197 to impeach Trump, with 10 Republicans joining with Democrats to charge him with incitement of insurrection.

Before the vote, South Dakota’s lone U.S. Representative, Dusty Johnsson said he would vote no.

“Impeachment simply does not accomplish the main priorities of our country right now. Number one, we need to keep the peace for the next week. Number two, we need to bring this country together. And number three, we do want to hold people accountable but with due process. Impeachment fails on all three counts. There is a better way,” Johnson said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will now send the article of impeachment to the Senate, though the timing of what happens next with it is unclear.