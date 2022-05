(NewsNation) — The horror in Uvalde, Texas was, and is huge, but it’s also the 24th act of gun violence at a K-12 school during school hours this year alone, according to The Washington Post.

Since Columbine in 1999, more than 550 students and staff have been hit by gunfire, and 185 of them are dead.



NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield dedicated a few minutes of her show to read the names, so that we don’t forget.

Columbine HS, Littleton, CO April 20, 1999

Cassie Bernall, 17

Steven Curnow, 14

Corey DePooter, 17

Kelly Fleming, 16

Matthew Kechter, 16

Daniel Mauser, 15

Daniel Rohrbough, 15

William “Dave” Sanders, 47

Rachel Scott, 17

Isaiah Shoels, 18

John Tomlin, 16

Lauren Townsend, 18

Kyle Velasquez, 16

Deming Middle School, Deming, NM Nov 19, 1999

Araceli Tena, 13

Ridgewood HS, New Port Richey FL. Jan 19, 2000

Teddy Niziol, 16

Buell Elementary School, Mount Morris Townshp, MI Feb 29, 2000

Kayla Rolland, 6

Carmichael Elementary School, Sierra Vista, AZ May 10, 2000

Tammy Quatacker, 36

Lake Worth Middle School, Lake Worth FL May 26, 2000

Barry Grunow, 36

Lake Clifton Eastern High School, Baltimore MD

Lawrence Grant, 17

Santana HS, Santee, CA March 5, 2001

Bryan Zuckor, 14

Randy Gordon, 17

Lew Wallace HS, Gary, IN March 30, 2001

Neal Boyd, 16

Latonia Elementary School, Covington, KY Sept 12, 2001

Linda Gegner (no age)

St James Catholic School , Liberty, MO Nov 7, 2002

Kawaldeep Singh, 9

John McDonogh HS, New Orleans, LA April 14, 2003

Jonathan Williams, 15

Red Lion Junior HS, Red Lion, PA Aril 24, 2003

Eugene Segro, 51

Vicksburg High School, Vicksburg MS Sept 10, 2003

O’dare Lee Earl Mims, 20

Rocori HS, Cold Spring, MN September 24, 2003

Seth David Bartell, 14

Aaron Michael Rollins, 17

Ballou High School, Washington DC Feb 2, 2004

James Richardson, 17

TM Pierce Elementary School Philadelphia, PA Feb 11, 2004

Faheem Thomas-Childs, 10

Red Lake High School, Red Lake, MN March 21, 2005

Derrick Brian Brun, 28

Neva Jane Wynkoop-Rogers, 62

Alicia Alberta White, 14

Thurlene Marie Stillday, 15

Chanelle Star Rosebear, 15

Chase Albert Lussier, 15

Dewayne Michael Lewis, 15

Campbell County High, Jacksboro, TN Nov 8, 2005

Ken Bruce, 48

Milwee Middle School, Longwood, FL Jan 13 2006

Christopher Penley, 15 (shot by officers after he refuxed to put down an airsoft gun that looked realistic)

Venice High School LA, CA June 5, 2006

Agustin Contreras, 17

Platte Canyon High School, Bailey, CO Sept 2006

Emily Keyes, 16

Weston HS, Cazenovia, WI Sept 29, 2006

John Klang, 49

West Nickel Mines Amish School, Nickel Mines, PA Oct 2, 2006

Naomi Rose Ebersol, 7

Marian Stoltzfus Fisher, 13

Anna Mae Stoltz-fus, 12

Lena Zook Miller, 8

Mary Liz Miller, 8

Henry Foss HS Tacoma, WA Jan 3, 2007

Sam-nang Kok, 17

EO Green Junior High, Oxnard, CA Feb 12, 2008

Lawrence Fobes King, 15

Central High School, Knoxville, TN Aug 21, 2008

Ryan McDonald, 15

Dillard High School, Ft Lauderdale Fl Nov 12, 2008

Amanda Collette, 15

Carolina Forest High School Conway, SC Oct 16, 2009

Trevor Varinecz, 16

Discovery Middle School , Madison AL Feb 5, 2010

Todd Brown, 14

Alisal High School , Salinas, CA Oct 1, 2010

Jose Daniel Cisneros, 15

Millard South High School, Omaha NE Jan 5, 2011

Vicki Kaspar, 58

Louisiana Schnell Elementary School, Placerville, CA Feb 2, 2011

Sam LaCara, 50

Cummings Middle School, Brownsville TX Jan 4 2012

Jaime Gonzalez, 15

Chardon High School, Chardon, OH Feb 27, 2012

Daniel Par-mer-tor, 16

Russell King, Jr., 17

Demetrius Hewlin, 16

Episcopal School of Jacksonville, Jacksonville FL March 6, 2012

Dale Regan, 63

Mary Scroggs Elementary school, Chapel Hill, NC May 25, 2012

Chah-naz Ke-baier, 40

Sandy Hook Elementary School , Newton, CT Dec 14, 2012

Charlotte Bacon, 6

Daniel Barden, 7

Noah Pozner, 6

Jack Pinto, 6

Jesse Lewis, 6

Grace McDonnell, 7

Dylan Hockley

Jessica Rekos, 6

Ana Marquez-Greene, 6

Madeleine Hsu, 6

Olivia Engel, 6

James Mat-tioli, 6

Chase Kowalski, 6

Catherine Hubbard, 6

Josephine Gay, 7

Emilie Parker, 6

Caroline Previdi, 6

Avielle Richman, 6

Benjamin Wheeler, 6

Allison Wyatt, 6

Vicki Soto, 27

Mary Sherlach, 56

Dawn Hochsprung, 47

Rachel D’avino, 29

Lauren Rousseau, 30

Anne Marie Murphy, 52

Apostolic Revival Center and Christian School, Fort Myers, FL Jan 7, 2013

Kristopher Smith, 27

Sparks Middle School, Sparks, NV Oct 21, 2013

Michael Landsberry, 45, teacher

Arapahoe High School, Centennial, CO Dec 13, 2013

Claire Davis, 17

Reynolds High School, Troutdale, OR June 10, 2014

Emilio Hoffman, 14

Marysville Pilchuck High School, Marysville, WA Oct 24, 2014

Zoë Galasso, 14

Gia Soriano, 14

Shaylee Chuckulnaskit, 14

Andrew Fryberg, 15

Independence Hgh School, Glendale, AZ Feb 12, 2016

May Kieu, 15

Townville Elementary School , Townville, SC Sept 28, 2016

Jacob Hall, 6

North Park elementary School, San Bernadino, CA April 10, 2017

Karen Elaine Smith, 53

Jonathan Alfredo Martinez, 8

Freeman HS, Rockford, WA Sept 13, 2017

Sam Strahan, 15

Aztec High School, Aztec, NM Dec 7, 2017

Casey Jordan Marquez, 17

Francisco “Paco” Fernandez, 17

Marshall County High school, Benton, KY Jan 23, 2018

Bailey Holt, 15

Preston Cope, 15

Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Parkland, FL Feb 14, 2018

Alyssa Al-hadeff, 14

Scott Beigel, 35

Martin Duque, 14

Nicholas Dworet, 17

Aaron Feis, 37

Jaime Guttenberg, 14

Chris Hixon, 49

Luke Hoyer, 15

Cara Loughran, 14

Gina Montalto, 14

Joaquin Oliver, 17

Alaina Petty, 14

Meadow Pollack, 18

Helena Ramsay, 17

Alex Schachter, 14

Carmen Schen-trup, 16

Peter Wang, 15

Huffman High School, Birmingham AL March 7, 2018

Courtlin Arrington, 17

Great Mills High School , Great Mills, MD March 20, 2018

Jaelynn Willey, 16

Santa Fe High School, Santa Fe, TX May 18, 2018

Cynthia Tisdale, 63 (teacher)

Glenda Ann Perkins, 64 (teacher)

Jared Conrad Black, 17

Shana Fisher, 16

Christian Riley Garcia, 15

Aaron Kyle McLeod, 15

Angelique Ramirez, 15

Sabika Sheikh, 17 (an exchange student from Pakistan)

Christopher Stone, 17

Kimberly Vaughan, 14

Canyon Springs High school, Las Vegas, NV Sept 11, 2018

Dalvin Brown, 18

Butler High School , Matthews, NC Oct 19, 2018

Bobby McKei-then, 16

STEM School Highlands Ranch, Highlands Ranch, CO May 7, 2019

Kendrick Castillo, 18

Esteban Torres High School, LA, CA November 13, 2019

Omar García, 37 (he was shot by secirty guard while wielding a sword in campus)

Saugus High School, Saugus, CA November 14, 2019

Gracie Anne Muehl-berger, 15

Dominic Blackwell, 14

Bellaire High school, Bellaire, TX Jan 14, 2020

Cesar Cortez, 19

Watson Chapel Junior High, Pine Bluff, AR March 1, 2021

Daylon Burnett, 15

Smyrna Middle School, Smyrna DE April 27

Stephanie Gill, 38

Urban Dove Team Charter School, Brooklyn, NY April 29, 2021

Devonte Lewis, 17

Washington Middle School, Albuquerque, NM Aug 13, 2021

Bennie Hargrove, 13

Mount Tabor High school, Winston-Salem, NC Sept 1, 2021

William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr., 15

Oxford High school, Oxford MI Nov 30, 2021

Tate Myre, 16

Hana St. Juliana, 14

Madisyn Baldwin, 17

Justin Shilling, 17

Oliver Citywide Academy, Pittsburgh, PA January 19, 2022

Marquis Campbell, 15

South Education Center , Richfield, MN Feb 1, 2022

Jahmari Rice, 15

East High School, Des Moines, IA March 7, 2022

Jose David Lopez, 15

Eisenhower high school, Yakima, WA March 15, 2022

Shawn Dwight Tolbert, 16

Mott regent school , Hettinger County, ND March 21, 2022

Jeffrey Ray Glover, Jr., 34

Tanglewood Middle School, Greenville, SC March 31, 2022

Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson, 12

And so far, in Uvalde, TX May 24, 2022

Jaliah Nicole Silguero, 10

Jayce Carmelo Lue-vanos, 10

Irma Garcia, fourth-grade teacher

Jackie Ca-zares, 10-year-old student

Uziyah Garcia, 8-year-old student

Amerie Jo Garza, 10-year-old 4th grade student

Xavier Lopez, 10-year-old 4th-grade student

Eva Mireles, 44, fourth grade teacher

Alithia Ramirez, 10

Annabell Rodriguez, 10

Eliahana Cruz Torres,

Jose Flores, 10

Layla Salazar, 10

Rojelio Torres, 10