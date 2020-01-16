1  of  81
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Area Senior Center Active Generations Agar-Blunt-Onida School District ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire Brookings Activity Center Carroll Institute Celebrate Community Church City of Adrian, MN City of Alcester City of Baltic City of Beresford City of Canton City of Chancellor City of Colton City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of Fulda City of Harrisburg City of Parkston City of Springfield City of Valley Springs City of Worthington Clay County, SD, Courthouse Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Crow Creek Tribal Dakota State University Dakota Wesleyan Dupree ELC-Pipestone Ellsworth, MN Family Service Inc. Fifth Judicial Circuit Court First Baptist Children's Center First Lutheran Preschool Academy First Presbyterian Church Fit My Feet Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Government Habitat For Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls Hutchinson County Courthouse Keystone Treatment Center/KeySolutions EAP Lifescape Adult Services Lower Brule Lutheran Social Services of SD Main Street Center Miner County Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Minnesota West-Jackson Minnesota West-Luverne Minnesota West-Pipestone Minnesota West-Worthington Mitchell Meals on Wheels Mitchell Tech Mount Marty College Mount Marty College-Watertown Nobles County Northwest Iowa CC NOVAK SANITARY SERVICES Our Saviors Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls Rock County Opportunities ROCS Dining Services- Avon, S.D. Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Sioux Falls YMCA Sisseton Wahpeton College Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate South Dakota Urban Indian Health Southeast Tech Southwest State Stewarts School of Hairstyling The Compass Center Trail King - Mitchell Turner County Courthouse USF Volunteers of America, Dakotas W. Keeble Health Center Wagner senior meals Washington Pavilion Westbrook Walnut Grove Activities Your Unique Salon

Family: Woman used floor mats to stay warm in snowbound SUV

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo provided by the Butte County Sheriff’s Department, members of the Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team transport 68-year-old Paula Beth, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Butte Meadows, Calif. Beth, who has dementia and went missing six days earlier, was discovered alive in her snowbound sports utility vehicle, about 200 miles (322 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. (Courtesy of Butte County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

BUTTE MEADOWS, Calif. (AP) — The family of a woman with dementia who survived for six days in her snowbound SUV in Northern California said they feared the worst.

“We thought she was probably dead,” Laura Powell, stepdaughter of 68-year-old Paula Beth James, told Sacramento TV station KTXL.

A search helicopter flying over the remote, mountainous community of Butte Meadows, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco, spotted James’ SUV on Wednesday. She disappeared Jan. 9.

“It just felt like we were doomed,” Powell said. “So, it was just literally a miracle that those guys found her in just the nick of time.”

The helicopter landed, and two searchers hiked in and found James inside the SUV buried in snow.

A vehicle designed for traveling on snow rescued James, who was awake and conscious when deputies found her, Powell and authorities said.

“She looked at them and she said, ‘I’m very cold, I hope you brought a blanket,’” Powell said.

James was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

Her family said she stayed warm by periodically turning on the car for heat and bundling up with moving blankets and floor mats from the SUV. She was severely dehydrated and developed some frostbite but is doing well, relatives said.

“I really want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to the sheriff’s department. They want above and beyond, and we really appreciate them for that,” Powell said.

James is from Oroville, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Butte Meadows, where she was found.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests