(WGN) – A longtime daytime television favorite, The Rachael Ray Show, has announced that it will end production at the end of its current season.

The decision to end the daytime show comes after 17 years of whipping up recipes and interviewing celebrities.

In a statement, the former Oprah protégé said that it’s time to move on to the next chapter in her broadcast career, which she said will include developing new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms through her new production company.

“In my more than 20 plus years in television I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with ‘Rachael.’ However I’ve made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career,” Ray said.

Ray’s show debuted in September 2006 and quickly became a fan favorite. “Rachael Ray” was nominated for 37 Daytime Emmys and won Outstanding Talk Show three times.

According to CBS, Ray will be inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame for her achievements.

Earlier this year, CBS confirmed another daytime talk show, “Dr. Phil,” will be ending after this season. Host Dr. Phil McGraw, who also got his start on “Oprah,” will shift to prime-time programming that is scheduled to launch in early 2024.