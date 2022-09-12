MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — People in Scotland are paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II Monday.

She’ll reach her final resting place at Windsor Castle in a week.

Jose-Marie Griffiths is the president of Dakota State University in Madison, but her roots travel all the way to the London area where she was born and raised.

Griffiths remembers Elizabeth as a constant.

“The queen was a major figure in our lives. Her picture was everywhere. If you go into a government building in the United States you see a picture of the current president. If you go into a building in the United Kingdom, there’s a picture of the queen, basically,” DSU president Jose-Marie Griffiths said.

Before being crowned queen, Princess Elizabeth joined the military.

“I think her role during World War II is what endeared her to a lot of people when she joined the women’s service and drove a truck and was becoming a very good mechanic, fixing cars at Balmoral and other places. I think a lot of people didn’t know that about her, and that sort of humanizes her,” Griffiths said.

Elizabeth became queen at 25.

She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

“Here’s the end of an era, quite a remarkable era that she presided over,” Griffiths said.

Griffiths says the queen handled her duty with dignity and grace.

The queen died at 96.