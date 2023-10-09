LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two puppies tossed over a fence and abandoned at an animal shelter in Michigan last month have found a new home.

“From suffering from neglect, malnutrition and parasites then being thrown over a fence…these 2 survivors are now ready to live their best life in a loving home!” the Jackson County Animal Shelter posted on its Facebook page on Friday.

Video shared by the shelter shows people pulling up to its parking lot in a truck on Sept. 26. A passenger hopped out of the vehicle with the puppies and threw them over a nearby fence, the footage shows.

(Photo: Jackson County Animal Shelter)

(Photo: Jackson County Animal Shelter)

(Photo: Jackson County Animal Shelter)

The puppies were taken in by animal shelter staff and were discovered to both be severely emaciated. Lydia Sattler, the animal shelter’s director, said the puppies scored 1 on the body condition score system. This is a 0 to 9 scale that rates an animal’s physical condition.

“We take care of puppies every day. That’s what we do here,” Sattler said. “Abandoning animals like this does them a disservice because without you coming in, we won’t know anything about their condition.”

Sattler said the people in the truck have been identified. Whether they’ll be charged with abandonment or animal cruelty will be decided following an investigation.