Pumpkin turned boat in Tennessee

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (CNN) — We’ve talked a lot about giant pumpkins. But what do people do with those oversized gourds when they are done growing?

Well one Tennessee farmer decided to get a little creative.

Justin Ownby grew an impressive 910-pound pumpkin. After he hallowed it out to harvest the seeds for next year, he decided to have a little fun with his kids and made a boat out of it.

On Monday night, he put the pumpkin in the pond on the family’s property and started paddling around.

At one point he even tried standing up before tipping over.