VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) -- Throughout the course of a life, everyone comes across some sort of adversity. For Sioux Valley's Hayden Ruesink, his biggest challenge came during his youth and that experience has shaped him into the young man he's become today.

"I often call him my hero and sometimes when things get tough in my life or I have to deal with some situations that aren't the most fun, I often reflect on what he went through," Moe Ruesink said of his oldest son.