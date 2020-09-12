Prosecutors: Chauvin used neck restraints in past arrests

FILE – This May 31, 2020, file photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested for the May 25 death of George Floyd. Chauvin is now facing multiple felony counts of tax evasion. Chauvin and his wife, Kellie May Chauvin, were charged Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Washington County, Minn. They are each charged with six counts related to filing false tax returns dating back to the 2014 tax year, and three counts of failing to file returns for 2016, 2017 and 2018. Derek Chauvin is currently in custody in connection with Floyd’s death. Prosecutors say Kellie Chauvin is not in custody. (Hennepin County Sheriff via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (Associated Press) – Prosecution documents in the case against four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd show the white officer who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck had seven prior incidents of using neck or head and upper body restraints on arrestees, including four in which prosecutors say he went too far.

The document was made public on the same day that Chauvin and three other former officers appeared in court for a hearing on the prosecution’s request to hold a joint trial, a defense request to move the trial out of Minneapolis, and other issues.

Judge Peter Cahill took most issues under advisement.