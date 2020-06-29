Prosecutor: Golden State Killer said inner voice drove him

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Joseph James DeAngelo, charged with being the Golden State Killer, appears in court in Sacramento, Calif. The 74-year-old former police officer is tentatively set to plead guilty Monday, June 29, 2020, to being the elusive Golden State Killer. The hearing comes 40 years after a sadistic suburban rapist terrorized California in what investigators only later realized were a series of linked assaults and slayings. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – A prosecutor says the man dubbed the Golden State Killer made incriminating statements after his arrest and indicated he was driven by an internal force he couldn’t control.

Sacramento County prosecutor Thien Ho said Monday that Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. was alone in a police interrogation room in April 2018 when he began speaking to himself. Ho says DeAngelo said: “I didn’t have the strength to push him out. He made me.”

DeAngelo indicated he later did push out the other personality and lived a good life. DeAngelo began pleading guilty Monday to 13 murders and says he’ll acknowledge dozens of rape.

