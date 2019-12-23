Prison Violence in Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) – Terrible conditions, gang disputes and corruption at Honduran prisons have fueled two riots in three days leaving a total of 37 inmates dead.

Experts and inmates says the country’s penitentiaries are powder kegs. The death toll at a riot Sunday at the maximum security prison in the municipality of El Porvenir rose to 18. On Friday, prisoners battled each other at a prison in the city of Tela, leaving 19 dead.

The riots follow a crackdown in which the federal government declared a state of emergency throughout the National Prison System. The crackdown enraged inmates.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.