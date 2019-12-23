Prison Violence in Honduras

National & World News

by: KELOLAND News,

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) – Terrible conditions, gang disputes and corruption at Honduran prisons have fueled two riots in three days leaving a total of 37 inmates dead.

Experts and inmates says the country’s penitentiaries are powder kegs. The death toll at a riot Sunday at the maximum security prison in the municipality of El Porvenir rose to 18. On Friday, prisoners battled each other at a prison in the city of Tela, leaving 19 dead.

The riots follow a crackdown in which the federal government declared a state of emergency throughout the National Prison System. The crackdown enraged inmates.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests