Pringles releases turducken chips

by: CBS News

You don’t have to spend hours basting and baking to get the taste of Thanksgiving. 

Pringles is releasing a turkey-flavored version of its popular chip. It’s part of what it’s calling the ‘Friendsgiving Turducken Kit.”

The kit also includes duck and chicken flavored chips, along with cranberry sauce, stuffing, pumpkin pie flavors.

The three meat flavors can be stacked together for a ‘turducken’- chip medley. You can find the Thanksgiving chips online, when they go on sale Thursday, November 7th at the Kellogg’s store website.

