President Trump to address Iran missile strikes at 10 a.m.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (KELO) — President Donald Trump is expected to address the nation at 10 a.m. CT Wednesday morning, CBS News reports.

Trump’s remarks come after Iran has struck back at the United States for killing a top Revolutionary Guard commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani. U.S. officials say Iran fired a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq housing American troops Tuesday.

There were no immediate reports of U.S. casualties. It’s a major escalation between the two longtime foes, and there are worries the two nations are now close to war. But there are some indications that there would not be further retaliation on either side, at least in the short term.

CBS News will air the address in a special report.

Trump tweeted “All is well!” on Tuesday night and said he would make a statement Wednesday morning.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020