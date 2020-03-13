President Trump holding news conference at 2 p.m. CT

Your Guide To

Coronavirus KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

On March 11, South Dakota confirmed its first cases of COVID-19, including one death. Since then, the number of cases have increased. There are also cases in Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska. The respiratory disease caused by a strain of the Coronavirus was first detected in China and has spread to more than 100 other countries, including the United States. The World Health Organization has officially declared COVID-19 as a pandemic.



The respiratory illness spreads easily, but global public health officials believe “with decisive, early action, we can slow down the virus and prevent infections. Among those who are infected, most will recover.”



In this KELOLAND.com Original Guide to Coronavirus, we look at the cases in KELOLAND and across the globe, how you can prepare, what treatment options are available, travel information and an in-depth history of the virus.

🔴LIVE: A look at the cases

The below map is using data from the CDC, and has been taking several days to update. Johns Hopkins University has been updating a map in real-time with data from state departments of health, which appear to be more up-to-date.

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

How South Dakota is responding

Gov. Kristi Noem has partially activated the state’s Emergency Operation Center. State officials have also set up a hotline at 800-997-2800.

As of March 10, South Dakota has enough tests for 800 people, according to state health officials. That’s down from 900 the day before. Each patient tested for coronavirus typically receives two tests: a nose swab and throat swap.



If the patient comes back positive, additional tests are completed.



South Dakota Department of Health Communications Director Derrick Haskins said people with concerns about COVID-19 symptoms should contact their doctor on the phone before going to a clinic or hospital.

“Please remember, not everyone with respiratory symptoms will or should be tested since influenza is also circulating,” Haskins said. “A patient’s travel history, exposure to a known case of COVID-19, and risk for severe infection will be considered by a healthcare provider before a test is ordered.



The state confirmed it anticipates continuing to receive additional testing supplies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other sources.

How cities, health systems, schools and businesses in KELOLAND are responding:

😷 Preparation & Treatment

“We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear.” Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization on March 9, 2020

Your Top Questions:

What could happen if it spreads in the U.S.?

The CDC now says the disease spreading through the U.S. is likely. A Harvard University scientist estimates 40-70 percent of people could be infected if it becomes a pandemic. COVID-19 was designated a pandemic on March 11.

According to the CDC, “For most people, the immediate risk of being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to be low. This virus is not currently widespread in the United States.



People in places where ongoing community spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been reported are at elevated risk of exposure, with increase in risk dependent on the location.



Healthcare workers caring for patients with COVID-19 are at elevated risk of exposure.



Close contacts of persons with COVID-19 also are at elevated risk of exposure.



Travelers returning from affected international locations where community spread is occurring also are at elevated risk of exposure, with increase in risk dependent on the location.”

Is there a vaccine?

No. Not yet, anyway. Several government agencies, along with the private sector, are working on vaccinations, medications and even diagnostic tests. Right now, the focus would be medication to relieve symptoms and support vital organ function in severe cases.

How can I prevent getting it?

Should I get a mask?

If you’re well, don’t get a mask, said the CDC. The public health agency doesn’t recommend facemasks for protection from respiratory diseases when the person is healthy.

“Seriously people – STOP BUYING MASKS!” VADM Jerome M. Adams, U.S. Surgeon General said on Twitter

Those who are health workers or people taking care of someone in close settings are encouraged to wear masks. The CDC also says facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms to help prevent the spread of the disease to others.

Stocking up on supplies

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11.



The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has a set of things to do before and during a pandemic.

What are the symptoms?

✈ Travel Alerts

The CDC has issued several travel alerts for U.S. Citizens:

Warning Level 3

Travelers should avoid all nonessential travel to China or Iran. The entry of foreign nationals from these destinations has been suspended.



Travelers should also avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea and Italy.



In addition, the CDC recommends that all travelers reconsider cruise ship voyages to or within Asia.

Alert Level 2

Japan has experienced “sustained transmission” of Coronavirus. The CDC said older adults and those with chronic medical conditions should consider postponing nonessential travel.

Watch Level 1

Travelers to Hong Kong should practice the usual precautions, but the CDC doesn’t recommend canceling or postponing plans.

The U.S. State Department also has several travel alerts across the globe related to the outbreak.

How Coronavirus spread so fast

On Feb. 26, 2020, the WHO said for the first time since this virus began, the number of new cases outside of China was higher an in the country.

That has clearly been seen in South Korea where cases began to surge in mid-February.