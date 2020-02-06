President Trump holding news briefing Thursday

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on human trafficking in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (KELO) — President Donald Trump plans to address his acquittal on impeachment charges at a White House event Thursday morning.

You can watch the event in the CBS News Live Feed player below.

Trump held up a newspaper showcasing his acquittal at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning. The Senate voted on the two articles Wednesday afternoon with Utah Senator Mitt Romney joining Democrats voting to convict the President on Abuse of Power.

The votes for Article One: Abuse of Power were 48-52 and votes for Article Two: Obstruction of Congress were 47-51.