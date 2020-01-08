President Trump briefs Congress on missile attacks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — President Trump just finished briefing Congressional lawmakers Wednesday afternoon about the latest developments unfolding in the Middle-East.

The classified briefings came just a few hours after the President addressed the nation this morning.

It’s not taking long for President Trump to respond to Tuesday night’s missile attacks by Iran on two air bases in Iraq where hundreds of US troops are stationed.

Even though no American forces were harmed in the attacks, the President is turning up the heat on Iran.

President Trump says his administration will immediately impose new economic sanctions on Iran and added that Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon as long as he is President.

“The American people should be extremely grateful and happy. No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime,” the President said.

Iran launched more than two dozen ballistic missiles at Iraqi Air bases hosting the US military. It’s in response to the drone strike last week that killed Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani.

President Trump told members of Congress Soleimani was planning new attacks on American targets and that’s why he had to be stopped.

Senator Mike Rounds, who serves on the Armed Services committee, doesn’t believe there’ll be any more troop call-ups for now.

“The President has made it clear and the American people should know he is very serious about not getting into an extended war, he doesn’t want to have more troops on the ground, then what he absolutely has to have, we’ll defend the positions that we have, but not interested in a long term, huge buildup like we had to do in the past when we were literally going to war and trying to do a regime change,” Rounds said.

“Soleimani’s hands were drenched in both American and Iranian blood. He should have been terminated long ago. By removing Soleimani, we have sent a powerful message to terrorists if you value your own life you will not threaten the lives of our people,” the President said.

The President says Iran appears to be “standing down” for now.

As the President contemplates a response to Iran’s missile attacks, House Democrats are expected to vote on a war powers resolution to restrict Trump’s military actions on Iran as early as tomorrow.

Senate Democrats have introduced a similar resolution.