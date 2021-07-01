President Biden signs rural mental health act named for Iowa veteran into law

WASHINGTON, DC — On Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed a mental health bill into law named for Sgt. Brandon Ketchum – an Iowa veteran who took his own life after being denied mental health services in 2016.

The ‘Sgt. Ketchum Rural Veterans’ Mental Health Act’ was penned by Iowa congresswoman Cindy Axne. The bill creates new programs within the VA that are specifically targeted at increasing mental healthcare access in rural areas.

“I’m so honored to have been able to work with the sergeant’s mother Bev, in this and it’s a big day for Iowa and a big day I hope for our veterans across this country to know that they’ve got the support from members of Congress and the President,” Axne said before the signing on Tuesday. Axne and Biden called Bev from the Oval Office today at the conclusion of the signing.