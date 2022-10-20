(KTLA) – The Powerball jackpot has grown to $550 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing.

Wednesday’s drawing, meanwhile, hit a snag after technical difficulties kept the scheduled event from taking place live. The winning numbers — 6, 8, 15, 27, 42 and a Power Ball of 10 — were posted about an hour later on the Lottery’s YouTube channel.

The Lottery announced Thursday morning that no one had won Wednesday’s $515.5 million jackpot, raising the estimated jackpot for Saturday to $550 million.

The cash value for Saturday’s drawing is currently around $277.5 million, the Power Ball website estimated.

The odds of matching all five numbers plus the Power Ball are 1 in 292,201,338, according to the site.