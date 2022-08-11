MARSHALL COUNTY, IOWA — Possible human remains, including an intact jawbone, were found on Wednesday in the Iowa River by staff with the Marshall County Conservation office. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says the group was conducting a biological and wildlife survey when a jawbone was found around 4:00 p.m. Three more bones were found nearby.

Authorities say the jawbone was intact and several years old. The remains have been sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine if they are, in fact, human. Further forensic tests will be needed to determine the age and sex of the remains.

Central Iowa is in the middle of an extended drought that has caused waterways to recede, revealing areas of the banks not usually exposed. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who is paddling waterways in the area to contact them if they encounter exposed human remains.