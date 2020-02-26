Possible case of coronavirus being investigated in NC, health officials report

(WSPA) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said they are investigating a possible case of infection of the coronavirus.

According to the news release, the individual recently traveled to China and passed through Wuhan City, where the outbreak started.

The person reportedly arrived at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Thursday and had mild respiratory symptoms.

According to the release, the individual is in good condition and is being treated at Duke University Hospital.

“The Division of Public Health is arranging testing for the novel coronavirus at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A diagnosis cannot be confirmed at this time,” according to the release.

“Although it is unlikely that this person was infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus, we are conducting testing out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Zack Moore, State Epidemiologist, said. “If you haven’t traveled to Wuhan in the past two weeks, your risk of infection with this virus is very low.”

According to the release, the person possibly infected did not have close contact with anyone after disembarking at the airport in North Carolina and they wore a mask while at the airport.

“The person was transported directly to the hospital from RDU for assessment and care using appropriate infection prevention measures,” according to the release. “People who were at RDU or the hospital at the same time as this individual was present are not considered at risk for infection. If infection with the 2019 coronavirus is confirmed, DPH will work closely with the CDC and local partners to reach out to people who came in close contact with the person on the airline flights.”

Any travelers to Wuhan who develop a fever or respiratory symptoms, which include a cough or difficulty breathing, within 14 days of leaving the city should call their doctor immediately and should call ahead before going to a clinic, emergency room or urgent care.

According to the release, testing for the 2019 coronavirus is only available at the CDC.

For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html.