Pontoon driver could be charged after boating over dam in MN

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The driver of a pontoon boat was arrested for driving under the influence after his boat went over a dam this weekend. Officials say he and three others are lucky to have survived the fall.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says one person was able to jump off the pontoon before it went over the dam.

Three others stayed inside, and fell the roughly 50 feet before the pontoon landed upright. Amazingly, everyone was safe. Investigators believe the combination of darkness and alcohol was the main factor for the accident.

On Monday, police reported that the 51-year-old boat driver was arrested and later released. The Wabasha County Attorney’s Office is reviewing potential boating while intoxicated charges.

One person was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The passengers are from Olmsted County.