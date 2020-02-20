Pompeo meets Saudi king in talks focused on Iranian threats

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo takes part in a joint press conference with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew at the Sheraton Hotel, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Tuesday Feb. 18, 2020. America’s top diplomat in his final Africa stop has discussed political reforms with Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister, and Ethiopia says the U.S. plans to provide “substantial financial support.” (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman in a visit focused primarily on discussing security issues and threats from regional rival Iran.

Ahead of his arrival to the capital Riyadh, Pompeo said he’d also raise with the Saudi leadership American concerns about human rights and the cases of dual Saudi-American citizens who are either imprisoned in the kingdom or barred from traveling abroad.

Pompeo is scheduled to meet with the Saudi crown prince during his visit and stop by a Saudi air base where some 2,500 U.S. troops are stationed in response to threats from Iran.

