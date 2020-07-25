Police search for suspect after Nebraska woman killed

NORFOLK, NE.(Associated Press) — Authorities say a man suspected of killing a Norfolk woman is believed to have fled the area.

Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller said the 29-year-old woman was shot Friday morning and died during surgery. Her name has not been released.

Miller says the suspect, Deshawn Gleaton Jr., left the home where the woman was shot before officers arrived. His vehicle was later found near the village of Jackson and Miller said Gleason may be in the Sioux City area.

Gleaton is facing possible charges of first-degree murder and first-degree assault. He was out of prison on bond on domestic assault and trespassing charges.