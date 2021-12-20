Police report seven people found dead in Moorhead home

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KXMB) — Moorhead Police have confirmed that seven people — four adults and three children — were found dead in a South Moorhead home Saturday night.

The department posted on Facebook that they responded to a report of several people found dead inside a home. Family members who hadn’t heard from those in the home called 911.

First responders who arrived confirmed the deaths.

Police say there were no signs of violence or forced entry, and all victims have been taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office where autopsies are being performed.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police say further information including the cause of death and names of victims will be released at a later time.

Police say they have no reason to believe there is any threat to the public.