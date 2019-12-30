Police: Parishioners kill man who fatally shoots 2 at church

In this still frame from livestreamed video provided by law enforcement, churchgoers take cover while a congregant armed with a handgun, top left, engages a man who opened fire, near top center just right of windows, during a service at West Freeway Church of Christ, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in White Settlement, Texas. The footage was broadcast online by the church according to a law enforcement official, who provided the image to The Associated Press on condition on anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. (West Freeway Church of Christ/Courtesy of Law Enforcement via AP)

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (AP) – Police say congregants returned fire and fatally shot a gunman who killed two people in a church near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday.

Authorities at a Sunday evening news conference praised the two congregants who opened fire as part of a volunteer security team at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement.

It was unclear if the two people who were killed were the two who returned fire on the gunman. Britt Farmer, senior minister of the church, said, “We lost two great men today, but it could have been a lot worse.”

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.