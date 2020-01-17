Breaking News
With more than 6 inches of snow on ground, city of Sioux Falls issues snow alert
1  of  61
Closings & Delays
Capital Card Services-Brookings Capital Services Chlidren's Museum of South Dakota City of Adrian, MN City of Alcester City of Armour City of Avon City of Baltic City of Beresford City of Brandon City of Brookings City of Canton City of Chamberlain City of Chancellor City of Colton City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of DeSmet City of Edgerton City of Fulda City of Garretson City of Harrisburg City of Hartford City of Hurley City of Huron City of Ireton City of Jasper City of Lennox City of Luverne City of Madison City of Marion City of Milbank City of Parkston City of Pipestone City of Salem City of SF-Street Department City of Springfield City of Tyndall City of Valley Springs City of Volga City of Wagner City of Watertown City of Worthington Dakota Senior Meals in Springfield, SD Falcon Plastics, Inc. First Lutheran Church Giving Hope Inc Lake Area Tech Lutheran Social Services of SD Minnehaha County 24/7 Sobriety Program Restoration Baptist Ministry Center Set Free Sioux Falls Sioux Area Metro Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation SkateAway Social Security Administration – Sioux Falls Southeast Tech Southwest State Stewarts School of Hairstyling Trail King - Mitchell United Hardware Distributing Company

Police: Medical issue led to Starbucks crash in Illinois

Posted: / Updated:

McHENRY, Ill. (AP) — The driver of a pickup truck that slammed into an Illinois Starbucks had a “medical emergency” before the crash that injured several people, police said Friday.

Police said in a statement that the driver, identified as a 53-year-old man from Lakemoor, will not be cited or charged. McHenry police spokesman Patrick Polidori told The Associated Press that he could not release more information about the man’s medical issue.

Police said the pickup truck ran off the roadway in McHenry, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Chicago, and struck a vehicle at the drive-thru window before colliding with the building.

Police said one person was trapped under the truck. Four people, including the truck driver, were taken to hospitals. A fifth person was treated at the scene.

The driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries and remained hospitalized Friday morning for observation, Polidori said.

Others injured included a 21-year-old Starbucks employee whose condition had been upgraded from critical to fair by Friday morning, the police statement said. Another Starbucks employee was in good condition and remained at a hospital for observation.

A person in the car that was struck by the pickup was treated at a hospital and released, police said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests