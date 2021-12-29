Police arrest man stuck in bush with bag of cocaine

National & World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – Police in Eau Claire have arrested a man who allegedly got stuck in a bush with a bag of cocaine on Christmas morning.

Prosecutors charged David Lunde of Prescott on Monday with multiple counts, including cocaine possession, resisting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

Reports say the criminal complaint states an officer noticed a vehicle with a burned-out tail light make an improper turn early Christmas morning. After a chase the vehicle stopped and Lunde and another man got out and fled on foot.

Lunde jumped into a bush and couldn’t get out. An officer had to pull him free and found a bag containing 25 grams of cocaine in Lunde’s pocket.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 