Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Dallas nightclub shooting

DALLAS, TX (Associated Press) – Dallas police say one person is dead and five others are wounded following a shooting inside a nightclub.

A fight broke out between two groups early Saturday inside Pryme Night Club.

A person in one of the groups pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking six people. Those six people were taken to hospitals where one woman was pronounced dead. The extent of the injuries to the other five people range from stable to critical condition.

Police say the shooter got away. The investigation is ongoing.

