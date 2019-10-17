Plant-powered selfie

The world’s first selfie taken by a plant has hit the internet.

That’s right, a maiden-hair fern named “Pete” at the London Zoo not only takes his own selfies, he powers the camera!

It’s part of research into microbial fuel cells.

According to the zoo, plants naturally deposit bio-matter as they grow.

It then feeds bacteria in the soil and creates energy that can be harnessed by fuel cells.

That’s the power Pete is using to blow up the internet with pictures of his leafy self.

Zoo officials say Pete is producing more power than they thought, enough to take a new selfie every 20 seconds.