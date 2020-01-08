Pizza ATM at Florida college

Pizza is a staple in most college students’ diets.

And the University of North Florida is bringing the cheesy delight to students with the press of a button.

A vending machine — dubbed the Pizza ATM — has recently been installed in one of the residence halls on campus.

The pizza base is pre-cooked, toppings are added and then it’s boxed up and placed in a refrigerated compartment.

Once a customer buys a pizza — it’s moved to the convection oven, and is ready to eat in just minutes.

The university says it’s one of the only campuses in the U.S. with this tasty option.