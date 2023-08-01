LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen will be deploying National Guard soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border for about a month.

Pillen made the announcement Monday, saying that 60 soldiers from the Nebraska Army National Guard will be sent to Texas to support Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star.

The soldiers will assist agencies in providing security and law enforcement efforts. The group will depart on August 2 and will return in early September.

Pillen said that the sending of troops is “critical to the security of Nebraska as well as other states.” He added that the country needs to control the amount of “illegal drugs, weapons and criminals” coming into the country.

The sending of the troops is a result of Texas’ request through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which allows member states to provide the requesting state with resources or assistance in times of emergency.

In May, Pillen deployed 10 troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol to the border for two weeks. They assisted with drone surveillance operations.