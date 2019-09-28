People in Montana brace for snowy weekend

GREAT FALLS, MT (Associated Press) — With heavy snow and cold temperatures on the way this weekend residents in Montana are getting their plows ready.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a potentially “historic” winter storm in terms of September snow this weekend.

At higher elevations and along parts of the Rocky Mountain Front, anywhere from one to three feet of snow is expected, beginning late Friday and extending into Sunday. At lower elevations, including Great Falls, snow totals are expected to range anywhere from five inches to 12 inches.

The storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall and blowing snow, record cold temperatures, and strong winds. The heavy snow is likely to cause tree damage, which in turn may cause power line damage and electric outages.

