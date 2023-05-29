DAVENPORT, I.A. — Following a partial building collapse in Davenport, Fire Chief Mike Carlsten and Mayor Mike Matson an initial incident brief on-site. To view that briefing, click here.

On Sunday, May 28, 2023 at approximately 4:55 p.m., the Davenport Fire Department and Davenport Police Department responded to 324 Main Street for a report of a building collapse. (Katrina Rose, OurQuadCities.com)

Here is what Local 4 knows so far:

At approximately 4:55 p.m., the Davenport Fire Department and Davenport Police Department responded to the 300 block of Main St. for a report of a building collapse. Crews from Davenport Fire, Davenport Police and Davenport Public Works have been on scene to secure the surrounding area and respond to the active incident including utility disconnection.

The public is asked to avoid the downtown area. The north side of Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, located at 417 N. Main St., is serving as a reunification point.

