Panda plane takeover

WASHINGTON (CNN) — The FedEx Panda Express will fly again, for the 8th time. This time the specially decaled 777F will carry Bei Bei, a 4-year-old giant panda, 8,500 miles from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington D.C. to Chengdu, China.

Bei Bei was born at the National Zoo, and like his sister Bao Bao in 2017, he is moving to China to help contribute to the global giant panda population. FedEx is donating transportation services as part of our FedEx Cares “Delivering for Good” initiative.

This dedicated special flight of the fuel-efficient Boeing 777F can make the 16-hour journey from DC to China non-stop.