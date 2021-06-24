Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

A photo taken June 5, 2021 shows a staked child’s dress after the remains of 215 children were found near the former Kamloops Indian Residential school. On June 24, the remains of more than 600 bodies were found at the site of another former indigenous residential school, Marieval. (Photo by COLE BURSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Leaders of Indigenous groups in Canada say investigators have found more than 600 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school for Indigenous children – a discovery that follows last month’s report of 215 bodies found at another school.

The bodies were discovered at the Marieval Indian Residential School, which operated from 1899 to 1997 where the Cowessess First Nation is now located, about 85 miles (135 kilometers) east of Regina, the capital of Saskatchewan.

Chief Cadmus Delorme of the Cowessess said Thursday that a search with ground-penetrating radar resulted in 751 ’’hits,″ indicating that at least 600 bodies were buried in the area.