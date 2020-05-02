Oprah, Juila Roberts appear in global virus relief livestream

This combination photo shows, top row from left, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, former President George W. Bush, actress Julia Robert and musician Yo-Yo Ma, bottom row from left, guru Deepak Chopra, rapper Common, musician Questlove, and actress Jennifer Garner, who are among the participants in the 24-hour livestream event, The Call to Unite, beginning Friday, May 1 at 8 p.m. EDT. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (Associated Press) – Oprah Winfrey says she wants people to digest coronavirus news wisely during a 24-hour livestream event.

The media mogul along with 200 star-studded participants including President Bill Clinton and Julia Roberts took part in the Call to Unite event Friday evening.

The event was initiated to help inspire people to endure and overcome the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

In one video, Josh Groban sang a song and played his keyboard piano.

Charlamagne Tha God gave inspiring words for people dealing with mental illness while inside their homes, and “Hawaii Five-o” actor Daniel Dae Kim said he donated his plasma after recovering from the virus.

Clinton and President George W. Bush also offered encouraging words.