Oprah, Juila Roberts appear in global virus relief livestream

LOS ANGELES (Associated Press) – Oprah Winfrey says she wants people to digest coronavirus news wisely during a 24-hour livestream event.
The media mogul along with 200 star-studded participants including President Bill Clinton and Julia Roberts took part in the Call to Unite event Friday evening.
The event was initiated to help inspire people to endure and overcome the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
In one video, Josh Groban sang a song and played his keyboard piano.
Charlamagne Tha God gave inspiring words for people dealing with mental illness while inside their homes, and “Hawaii Five-o” actor Daniel Dae Kim said he donated his plasma after recovering from the virus.
Clinton and President George W. Bush also offered encouraging words.