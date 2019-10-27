One-year commemoration of synagogue shooting to be marked

Flower pots, each with a name of one of the 11 worshippers killed on Oct. 27, 2018, when a gunman opened fire as worship services began at the Tree of Life Synagogue, line the fence surrounding the synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh. The first anniversary of the deadly shooting at the synagogue is Sunday, Oct., 27. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The first anniversary of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history is being marked around the world.

The shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, killed 11 worshippers and wounded seven others.

Numerous community service projects are planned in the city Sunday along with private and public memorial services.

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra musicians will perform at a special event in Germany.

Thousands are also expected to participate in Sunday’s remembrance through Pause With Pittsburgh, a virtual memorial event created by the Jewish Federations of North America.

Last week, Tree of Life leaders unveiled their vision for the damaged building, including a rebuilt space for places of worship, a memorial, and classrooms and exhibitions.