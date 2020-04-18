One World: Together at Home concert raises money to fight COVID-19

(CBS) –The World Health Organization announced on Friday that dozens of the world’s top entertainers have signed up for “One World, Together at Home”, a global initiative that aims to raise funds to buy health care equipment to be used in the fight against the new coronavirus.

Curated by Lady Gaga, the initiative will be streamed live on social media platforms on Saturday and later by traditional broadcasters.

Elton John, Alicia Keys and Annie Lennox are among the artists who are expected to take part.

The concert will air Saturday at 7 p.m. Central on KELOLAND TV.