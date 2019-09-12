1  of  30
One dead after semi crash near Fordyce, NE

National & World News
HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) – One person has died after a deadly crash near Fordyce, Nebraska.

The crash happened Thursday around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and the 14A Spur, about two miles north of Fordyce, according to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

They said that Kristopher Arens, 48, of Fordyce, had failed to yield to an eastbound semi driven by Jonathan Kelly, 61, of Livingston, Montana.

Arens, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Kelly was taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the collision.

