SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials in Sac County are offering a reward to those who can provide information regarding the disappearance or whereabouts of a missing man.

According to a release from the Sac County Sheriff’s Office, they are offering a $2,000 reward for information regarding the disappearance or whereabouts of David Schultz.

David Schultz was last seen on November 20 when he left for his job as a truck driver who hauls hogs. His truck was located that next morning on Highway 71, about five miles north of the Old Highway 20 intersection.

Volunteers have been conducting searches for Schultz since his disappearance.

Earlier this month, the Sac County Sheriff’s Office released a timeline of events, hoping to retrace the steps Schultz took before his disappearance.

Anyone with information on David’s disappearance is asked to contact the Sac County Sheriff’s Office at 712-662-7127 or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 712-262-1873.