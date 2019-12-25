Notre Dame rector: Fragile cathedral might not be saved

Notre Dame cathedral is pictured in Paris, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Notre Dame Cathedral is unable to host Christmas services for the first time since the French Revolution, because the Paris landmark was too deeply damaged by this year’s fire. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS (AP) – The rector of Notre Dame Cathedral says the Paris landmark is still so fragile after this year’s fire that it might not be entirely saved.

He told The Associated Press that reconstruction work probably won’t start until 2021.

He says experts must first remove scaffolding that was on the cathedral before the fire, because the scaffolding is threatening the vaults. He also spoke of his “heartache” at not being able to celebrate Christmas services inside Notre Dame for the first time in more than 200 years.