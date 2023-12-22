NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — When it comes to oil and gas production, North Dakota keeps on pumping.

According to the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources, when it comes to our latest numbers, North Dakota saw an increase in both gas and oil production.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In terms of crude oil in this month’s Director’s Cut, North Dakota ended up with 38,590,557 million barrels produced by the end of October. The rig count went up from 33 to 36, in October, as well.

The state says in the report: Drilling rig counts remain low due to the workforce, mergers, and acquisitions, but it is expected to return to the mid-forties with a gradual increase expected over the next two years. This winter, North Dakota will also look for industry guidance at an important annual convention.

“February is the North American Prospect Expo in Houston, and so I always spend a week talking to oil and gas CEO’s. And we’ll come back from there with a lot more information,” said Lynn Helms, North Dakota Director of Mineral Resources.

That Expo is the world’s largest exploration and production convention and provides a marketplace for the buying, selling, and trading of energy prospects.