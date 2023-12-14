BEULAH, N.D. (KXNET) — Wednesday was a heartbreaking day in western North Dakota after neighbors, police and firefighters showed up to remember Mercer County deputy Paul Martin, who was killed when responding to a pursuit last week.

At his funeral in Beulah, neighbors showed up to say goodbye.

Beulah’s Assistant Fire Chief Doug Moore will never forget the moment he got the gut-wrenching news. He was thousands of miles away when his life back home in North Dakota would be forever changed.

“I was actually on vacation in Florida,” he said, “and my pager went off. I’m sure he had his mind set to get this person stopped, and to get this handled and under control. I know that’s what he was thinking, and that’s what he was trying to do.”

In just a matter of minutes, a high-speed pursuit near Hazen killed Mercer County deputy Paul Martin — the man whom Moore and his fellow Beulah firefighters had gotten to know well in the last 20 years.

“You couldn’t really ask for a better person to be a part of our community,” Beulah Rural Fire Department’s Assistant Chief David Layton said.

Moore was also Martin’s next-door neighbor — a fact that made Wednesday especially emotional as firefighters gathered in Beulah for Martin’s funeral procession.

“It’s a big thing,” said Layton, “it really is. We’re happy that we can be a part of this, and yes, a lot of planning did go into making things right for the procession.”

Beulah firefighters say they’re proud to be part of a service that will pay tribute to a man like Martin, whom they’ve worked alongside for years. But they say that for their department — and other first responders around Beulah — the pain won’t really begin until after everyone has gone home, and they have time to think about it.

“I think once it’s all done,” explained Layton, “everybody will sit down, and to me personally, that’s when it kicks in — how you really feel about what happens.”

Neighbors around Beulah and Hazen also showed up to say goodbye to Martin, watching the procession and hanging blue ribbons around both towns — but firefighters say Martin’s death is hitting his fellow sheriff’s deputies in Mercer County the hardest.

“It’s going to take a while for them to heal,” Moore stated, “and it’s going to be months. I’m not going to say 100%, but this is going to be on their mind forever.”

A lasting memory for a seemingly irreplaceable deputy.

Martin is survived by his wife, three children, and four grandchildren.